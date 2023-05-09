Celebrating a ’round’ birthday is always an important occasion. Even more so if we are talking about 40 years of activity in the racing world, the goal that Prema Racing cuts in 2023.

The team from Veneto is today one of the most important in motorsport, especially in the world of single-seaters for the youngest, but is also involved in prototypes and with the ongoing collaboration to develop the 2024 Lamborghini LMDh together with the Iron Lynx.

Lots of laps on the track have been done since the now distant 1973, when the Rosin family founded the ‘Preparazione Macchine’ from which the initials were then taken to create the name Prema. But there will still be a lot of km to deal with today and in the future, so Motorsport.com reached out to patron Rene Rosin to go over the history of his team and take stock of the situation on what is to come in this exclusive interview.

Rene Rosin, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA Photo by: FIA

You are preparing to celebrate 40 years in business, how did 2023 start?

“We started in January with Formula Regional Middle East and Formula 4, we have never stopped until today. But of course our birthday will be an important event, let’s see what we can organize for such a memorable date”.

What does this milestone represent for you?

“It is the result of great work and sacrifices made, consequently the right reward for all those who work with us and for us”.

It’s the most demanding season for you, between FIA WEC, F2, F3, F4 and F.Regional coordination: how do you manage everything?

“This is a great point, we could do much better. We are still missing two-three people, unfortunately at the beginning of this year we lost an important player like the WEC team manager, consequently this has created a position for us adjustment. I chose to take on this position ad interim, rather than inserting a figure who did not yet know the team and the reality, because it would have been more complicated. Keeping an eye on the other programs is not easy, but we always try to do everything best with those who can help me manage everything. We are trying to restructure ourselves so that each series is followed in the same way and with the same spirit that distinguishes Prema”.

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

The team was born out of family management and today you have become a sort of multinational, as well as the reference team in Italy in your field; but in reality you have a strong bond with the roots from which you started…

“The family bond has always been a key point for us. Giving that spirit, especially to the younger guys in the single-seaters, is important in terms of hospitality; as you go along you lose it along the way. This is one of our strengths and even in the most important championships such as F2 and F3 we always try to put the driver at the center of attention Naturally this involves more work, but we are convinced that it is one of the fundamental things to extract the maximum and obtain results, which are what that everyone wants.”

Speaking of history, there have not only been ups, but also some downs, and that was probably the turning point for you. The transition to F3 with Mercedes engines changed the prospects for the positive and you were the creator, how do you see those years today?

“Certainly they were tough years, with economic difficulties and situations that weren’t the easiest. At the time we only did F3, plus some programs in Formula Renault and Abarth, but the first change came in 2008 when we hired John McGill, who from F1 and with which we began to rebuild all the technical part. In 2010 the season was great in terms of results obtained together with Daniel Juncadella, but without really materializing due to mistakes at the start, despite being in front of us. This brought us back into the eye of the cyclone”.

And from there comes a new twist…

“The request from HWA was fundamental, as they wanted Roberto Merhi to race for 2011. We too made an economic investment because our budget requests weren’t at the levels of ART GP or Signature, so we wanted to give it a try. It was the “the only way to change something and in fact it went well. But we too have expanded and restructured ourselves in such a way that now we can afford various high-level programs. Today we run to be protagonists, not so much to make up the number. Without wanting to seem arrogant, but we always want to get the maximum result”.

Race winner Frederik Vesti, PREMA Racing Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

This growth has led Prema to be a real brand, in addition to the results on the track, it’s something that makes you proud…

“Surely the advent of social media and the evolution of the context has led to the explosion of what Prema is, of what we do and how we work with the riders on a media level. This has given great impetus, we were already known for the successes in 2014 with Esteban Ocon against Max Verstappen, in 2015 with Felix Rosenqvist and in 2016 with Lance Stroll, but it was the European F3 with one race a year in Italy, at Monza or Imola. live on Sky has given a further boost and has made us better known also on an Italian level”.

In these 40 years you have had guys who have come back to you today as real endurance professionals, for example Robert Kubica in 2022 and Andrea Caldarelli today. How have you seen the evolution of those you launched and who today have a career?

“For a driver first of all there is not just F1; this is an outlet for one or two drivers a year, if it goes well. An intelligent driver with a real vision of what this job can be must know that there are series such as endurance or GT which are of the highest level, even worldwide. For us it is always a pleasure to see one of our guys from yesterday still be at the top of the results today in these categories”.

A look to the future: you are linked to Lamborghini together with Iron Lynx, what expectations do you have?

“It is another step in the evolution of Prema which is now also structured as an engineering capable of following important projects also linked to major world manufacturers. We are happy to collaborate with Lamborghini and Iron Lynx on the LMDh project, it is an important opportunity We think that the approach we have developed over the course of our history can be a great resource. It is a demanding challenge, because it is a question of also investigating aspects not strictly related to performance on the track, and it will be very interesting to see where this path will take us in the future “.