Noted filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has made more than one film with superstar Salman Khan. He gave Salman the first break in the industry through Maine Pyar Kiya. After this, Salman also worked in Barjatya’s films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which were extremely successful. In these films, Salman was very famous as Prem. Now this successful pair of actor-directors can once again make a splash on the cinema screen.

There are reports that Sooraj Barjatya is considering making another film with Salman. He is currently writing the script of the film. Actually, Salman himself requested Suraj during lockdown to think of a story on which a film could be made. Even Salman himself has supported him in the script.



According to media reports, it will be a lovely love story that Sooraj was thinking of writing for a long time, but he got busy with his son’s debut film. This love story is inspired by Sooraj’s own wedding. The film can go on floors in 2022 by the time Suraj finishes his son’s debut film too. At the same time, Salman will also finish shooting for Eid and Diwali and last till then.