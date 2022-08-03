Latvian Riga FC and Portuguese Gil Vicente FC have drawn the first confrontation in the third qualifying round of the Conference League. The possible opponents of AZ in the fourth and last preliminary round of the third European club tournament both scored once in Latvia: 1-1.
The return is Thursday, August 11. AZ will face Dundee United in Scotland tomorrow. Next week is the return match in Alkmaar.
In Riga, the home team took the lead after seventeen minutes via Douglas Aurélio. In the 63rd minute Juan Boselli equalized for Gil Vicente.
Besides AZ, FC Twente also participates in the preliminary round of the Conference League. The team of trainer Ron Jans will play against FK Cukaricki tomorrow, a week later the return is in Enschede. If FC Twente wins that diptych, there will be a double meeting with Fiorentina for a ticket for the main tournament.
Results third preliminary round Conference League
Riga FC – Gil Vicente FC 1-1
Viborg FF – B36 Torshavn 3-0
Wolfsberger – Gzira 0-0
DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda – FCSB 0-1
Results third qualifying round Champions League
FK Bodø/Glimt – Zalgiris 5-0
Qarabag – Ferencvaros 1-1
Maccabi Haifa – Apollon Limassol 4-0
FC Dinamo Kyiv – Sturm Graz 1-0
Red Star Belgrade – Pyunik 5-0
The returns are Tuesday, August 9.
