The return is Thursday, August 11. AZ will face Dundee United in Scotland tomorrow. Next week is the return match in Alkmaar.

In Riga, the home team took the lead after seventeen minutes via Douglas Aurélio. In the 63rd minute Juan Boselli equalized for Gil Vicente.

Besides AZ, FC Twente also participates in the preliminary round of the Conference League. The team of trainer Ron Jans will play against FK Cukaricki tomorrow, a week later the return is in Enschede. If FC Twente wins that diptych, there will be a double meeting with Fiorentina for a ticket for the main tournament.