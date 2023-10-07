The National Council Elections Committee announced on Saturday evening the preliminary results of the winners of the “National Council 2023” elections in the emirates of the country.

The results were as follows:

Emirate of Abu Dhabi:

1. Salem Hamad in Al-Rakad Al-Amiri

2. Hilal Muhammad Hamdan Al Kaabi

3. Salem Al-Menhali’s sacrifice

4. Hashima Yasser Al-Afari

Emirate of Dubai :

1. Humaid Al Tayer

2. Ahmed Mirhashem Khoury

3. Maryam bin Thaniah

4. Amna Al-Adidi

Emirate of Sharjah:

1.Mohamed Hassan Al-Dhahouri

2.Walid Al Mansouri

3. Adnan Al-Hammadi

Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah:

1. Saeed Rashid Al Nuaimi

2. Sultan Yacoub Al Zaabi

3. Salem Rashid Al Ali

Emirate of Ajman:

1. Majid Mohammed Al Mazrouei

2. Aisha Ibrahim Al Marri

Emirate of Fujairah:

1. Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi

2. Aisha Khamis Al-Dhanhani

Umm Al Quwain :

1. Muhammad Issa Obaid Al Ali

2. Mona Rashid Al Ali