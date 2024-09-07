The preliminary report on the Voepass airline plane crash that left 62 victims on August 9 in Brazil revealed this Friday indicates that The aircraft flew in “severe” conditions of ice build-up on its fuselage for an hour, But investigators have yet to confirm whether this was the cause of the tragedy.

The Brazilian airline Voepass’ aircraft suffered a brutal crash almost a month ago while flying from Cascavel, in the state of Paraná (south), bound for Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo.

The four crew members and 58 passengers died when the plane crashed into the garden of a house in the town of Vinhedo, near Sao Paulo.in the worst air tragedy on Brazilian soil in 17 years.

Brazilian Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Paulo Mendes Froes speaks during a press conference on the Voepass plane crash. Photo:AFP

According to the report released this Friday by the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), the plane that crashed into a housing condominium in Vinhedo, a city in the interior of the state of Sao Paulo, It lost control and began to fall after its pilots activated the system that breaks up the ice on the fuselage at least three times.

These data, however, are preliminary and do not yet confirm that this was the cause of the accident, which investigators will try to verify with new information, clarified the director of Cenipa, Brigadier General Marcelo Moreno.

“Due to the complexity of the investigation, we have to exhaust all other hypotheses. What we have so far is that the aircraft had nothing that prevented it from taking off; that it was certified to fly in icing conditions; that the crew was trained to fly in those conditions and that at no time did they declare an emergency,” he said.

Since hours after the accident, Experts have suggested that ice formation on the wings could have affected the plane’s lift and contributed to the accident.

According to investigators from the agency linked to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), The pilots were aware of the difficult weather conditions before takeoff, as the services warned of the high possibility of icing at altitudes between 12,000 and 20,000 feet, and the plane flew at 17,000 feet.

Weather services also warned of falling temperatures and high humidity along the plane’s route, which are conditions conducive to ice accumulation.

Aerial view of the remains of a plane that crashed in Brazil. Photo:AFP

These conditions were confirmed by data from the flight recorders (black boxes) and Even the co-pilot commented two minutes before the accident that there was “quite a bit of ice.”

The report also revealed that the pilots themselves commented during the flight about some problem with the ice prevention system. and flew for six minutes without the tool on, although the reason is still unknown.

“There is a comment in which one of the crew members indicates that there was a failure in the de-icing system, but that information was not confirmed in the data system,” Moreno clarified.

According to the report, upon receiving clearance to head to Sao Paulo airport and land, the plane began a curve to the right at a 32-degree angle, but then suddenly turned left at a 52-degree angle and then again to the right at a 94-degree angle.

Investigators said they do not yet know whether the maneuvers were carried out by the pilot himself in an attempt to control the aircraft or whether they were a consequence of the aircraft’s instability.

Rescue work at the accident site in Brazil. Photo:AFP

The aircraft then went into a tailspin, spinning five times on its axis before crashing to the ground.

The plane lost almost 4,000 metres of altitude in just one minute. Shocking images recorded on cellphones by local residents showed the plane plummeting in free fall. The crew never declared an emergency.

The crashed aircraft, a twin-engine ATR-72-500 model manufactured in France, crashed when it was about 80 kilometers from reaching its destination.

Despite landing in a residential area, the aircraft crashed into the backyards of a housing complex without damaging any buildings or leaving any victims on the ground.

Voepass, founded in 1995 under the name Passaredo, is the fourth largest airline in Brazil, currently has a fleet of 15 aircraft and operates only within the country.