The competition will be tough. He miss Universe is getting closer and next Saturday, November 18, the whole world will meet the new universal queen and successor to the American R’Bonney Gabriel. In that sense, the preliminary competition of the international pageant will be held, where the candidates will parade in a gala dress and swimsuit to be able to enter the long-awaited top 16. Find out all the details in this note and follow the minute by minute through from La República Entertainment.

When does the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary start?

The preliminary stage of Miss Universe 2023 will take place next Wednesday, November 15 at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador, in El Salvador. For users from Peru and other countries abroad, the gala can be seen at the following times.

Peru: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Colombia: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Venezuela: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Ecuador: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Chili: 11:00 p.m.

11:00 p.m. Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

11:00 p.m. Spain: 4:00 am (the next day)

How to watch the Miss Universe preliminary LIVE?

After the change from American to Thai partners, the miss Universe announced that in 2023 the preliminary competition and the national costume competition will no longer be broadcast for free on YouTube. Both galas can be seen through the LiveBash platform, the cost of each ticket is US$5.00 and can be purchased through this link: https://missuniverse.livebash.com.

LiveBash not only promises to exclusively bring the gala LIVE, but also that each user will have access to a copy of the competition to be able to watch it at any time the user wants.

Miss Universe signed an alliance with LiveBash, which will bring the preliminary gala of the pageant live. Photo: Miss Universe/Instagram

What day is Miss Universe 2023?

The final gala of Miss Universe 2023, where the new queen will be met who will work with the owner of the pageant, Anne Jakrajukatip, for a year in which she will dedicate herself to raising her voice for social causes and working hard for the community for which she is currently fighting.

R’Bonney Gabriel was chosen as Miss Universe 2022, at the official headquarters of JKN Group (by Anne Jakrajukatip), in Thailand. Gabriel was the first queen during the Jakrajukatip administration.

Official photograph of R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Nouawad/Instagram

Miss Universe 2023 Juries

The official members of the Miss Universe 2023 jury are Janick Maceta, second runner-up of Miss Universe 2020; Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020; Cermenaz Turhan, Miss Universe Türkiye 2021; Fahsai Paweensuda DrouinMiss Universe Thailand 2019; Gabriela Dos SantosMiss Universe Curacao 2022 and Mia Namede, Miss Universe Brazil 2022. The committee will also include different experts in philanthropy and entrepreneurs and, together, they will choose the new Miss Universe.