The preliminary of Miss Venezuela 2023 will take place this Monday, December 4. This competition is part of the activities before the final night of the most popular beauty pageant on the continent. The most beautiful night of the year will be on the 7th of this month and, of course, there are candidates who sound like great favorites to win the crown held by Diana Silva. Follow LIVE of the event from the Líder Shopping Center in Caracas.

LIVE Preliminary: minute by minute of the competition prior to Miss Venezuela

The edition of Miss Venezuela 2023 It will hold a preliminary competition before the final night and in the best style of international pageants, such as Miss Universe. In this event, the qualifying jury will be able to evaluate the candidates in the swimsuit and gala parades. The score they receive will be reflected when the 15 semifinalists are chosen on December 7.

Time and where SEE LIVE the preliminary of Miss Venezuela 2023

The preliminary competition of Miss Venezuela 2023 will take place in Caracas Space of theLeader Shopping Center and will be transmitted through the application Venevision Play this Monday, December 4th. The show will start at 7:00 pm (Venezuelan time).

This will be the schedule of the Miss Venezuela preliminary in the following countries:

8.00 pm in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay

6.00 pm in Peru, Panama, Mexico and Colombia

5.00 pm in Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua.

Who are the favorites to win Miss Venezuela 2023?

Experienced missologists and pages specialized in beauty pageants have published the list of favorites to win the Miss Venezuela crown prior to the preliminary gala on December 4. The Asian portal Sash Factor released the list of the candidates who stand out so far.

Favorites of Miss Venezuela 2023, according to the Sash Factor page. Photo: sashfactor.international/Instagram

The candidates that are mentioned the most on social networks and that enjoy the favoritism of thousands of users are the following:

Miss Amazonas, Ileana Márquez

Miss Amazonas, Ileana Márques, is the first candidate who is a mother to compete in Miss Venezuela. Photo: Miss Venezuela

Miss Anzoátegui, Giorgiana Rosas

Miss Anzoátegui, Giorgiana Rosas, is the candidate with the most followers on social networks. Photo: Miss Venezuela

Miss Cojedes, Shaba Sichini

Miss Cojedes, Shaba Sichini, is among the favorites to win the Miss Venezuela 2023 crown. Photo: Miss Venezuela

Miss Guárico, Sakra Warrior

Miss Guárico, Sakra Guerrero, is considered one of the most complete candidates for Miss Venezuela 2023. Photo: Miss Venezuela

Miss Merida, Daniela Celis

Miss Mérida, Daniela Celis, is one of the great favorites of beauty pageant experts. Photo: Miss Venezuela

Miss La Guaira, Grecia Altuve

Miss La Guaira, Grecia Altuve, stands out for her beauty and good performance in the contest. Photo: Miss Venezuela

Miss Federal Agencies, Irmar Cabrices

Miss Federal Agencies, Irmar Cabrices, is a great favorite to be Diana Silva’s successor. Photo: Miss Venezuela

Miss Aragua, Georgette Mursie

Miss Aragua, Georgette Murssi, has one of the most beautiful faces in the Miss Venezuela 2023 edition. Photo: Miss Venezuela

Miss Capital District, Victoria Buhazi

Miss Capital District, Victoria Buhazi, is one of the favorites of the beauty pageant. Photo: Miss Venezuela

Miss Delta Amacuro, Dayana Lara

Miss Delta Amacuro, Dayana Lara, is another of the favorites of Miss Venezuela 2023. Photo: Miss Venezuela

