This commission examines the campaign accounts of all candidates. Le Pen had invested around 11.5 million euros in her third presidential campaign in 2022. The commission had previously rejected part of the expenditure, including a good 300,000 euros for campaign advertising on buses.

Le Pen lost the 2022 presidential election in the runoff against Emmanuel Macron. She had already run against him in 2017.

After the second round of the parliamentary elections in France on Sunday, the Rassemblement National (RN), whose leader Marine Le Pen was until November 2022, is only the third strongest force in the National Assembly. The red-green alliance New Popular Front performed best. Macron’s centrist alliance came in second place.

However, the RN is more strongly represented in the National Assembly than ever before. This means that the party also receives more money from party financing – money that the RN can also use to prepare for the upcoming presidential election in 2027.

