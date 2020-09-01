Preliminary investigation Who was ”mr. boohoo ”who tried to get two Glock pistols out of the dark net? This is now known from the motive of the police shootings in Porvoo

The brothers accused of police shooting in Porvoo did not respond to police inquiries as to whether they had tried to obtain weapons online. Before the act, the men lived in a motel, in their grandmother’s studio, and borrowed 12,000 euros from a relative for rent.

In total Swedish brothers accused of 13 attempted murders tried to obtain weapons from a dark net before last August’s police shootings in Porvoo, a police preliminary investigation says.

A completely exhaustive answer to the reasons for the police shooting in Porvoo cannot be found in the police preliminary investigation, which was announced on Tuesday. It is the obscure motive of the shooting case that has made the case a criminal mystery.

However, according to the preliminary investigation report, the events in the industrial area suggest that the brothers had incinerated the weapons and protective equipment of the police. This has been considered in the preliminary investigation as a motive for the act.

Read more: This is how the events that led to the police shootings began in Porvoo – listen to a recording of an emergency call that the brothers are suspected of luring the police into a trap

In the preliminary investigation police have also suspected that the nickname Mrboohoo, which appeared on the Berlusconi platform of the Tor network, would be related to the brothers. Mrboohoo searched the dark net for two Glock-branded handguns, two magazines and 200 cartridges, the preliminary investigation report says.

Police, in turn, searched the brothers’ car where they found it, found a notebook. One note was a handwritten address to [email protected] From this, the police concluded that the search for a weapon in the dark net is also related to the brothers.

Glock pistols are known above all as a service weapon for police officers.

According to police and prosecutors, the brothers tried to get two AK47 assault rifles, five nine-mill guns and four revolvers from the net under the same nickname, in addition to Glock pistols.

So far, there is no certainty as to why the brothers would have wanted such a robust armament for themselves.

Brothers have hardly revealed the background to their activities during the preliminary investigation. They also did not answer police questions about the use of Mrboohoo email.

The twin brothers have denied that their intention was to kill the cops. As a result, they denied charges of thirteen attempted murders at a preparatory hearing in the East Uusimaa District Court on Tuesday.

However, the brothers admit to being present and firing at the cops.

Read more: Porvoo police shooting trial begins: The brothers pointed to a hostage constable with a gun to their head and later shot him in the back

Something some new information about the background of the brothers can be seen from the interrogations of the relatives. Before the events in Porvoo, the brothers had lived not only in the motel but also in their grandmother’s studio. In the early spring, the men lived in their relatives’ homes in Porvoo for several weeks.

According to relatives, the brothers ‘grandmother was contacted by Customs because there was a registered letter addressed to the grandmother’s address in the brothers’ name. According to relatives, the customs officers have come to visit the grandmother’s apartment, at which time the brothers have also been present.

Several relatives mention in interrogations that a small amount of marijuana had been ordered for Grandma’s apartment. According to relatives, the brothers denied that they had ordered drugs for the apartment.

The brothers had also borrowed 12,000 euros from one of their relatives for rent. According to the lender, the speech had been to repay the loan in August 2019, when police shootings took place.