Preliminary investigation This is how the events that led to the police shootings began in Porvoo – listen to a recording of an emergency call that the brothers are suspected of luring the police into a trap

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Granholm brothers, who were prosecuted, alerted a police patrol to Porvoo and took away their weapons and safety vests. One of the cops tried to escape, after which apparently at least ten shots were fired. After that, the chase began, which continued until Pirkanmaa.

Porvoo the pre-trial investigation into the police shootings finally reveals how the escape of the Granholm brothers, accused of attempted murder, began according to the pre-trial investigation. Raymond and Richard Granholmia charged with, among other things, 13 attempted murder.

Read more: Porvoo police shooting trial begins: The brothers pointed to a hostage constable with a gun to their head and later shot him in the back

Police have previously said the patrol thought it was going to a property crime gig last August. After this, information about a possible trap also began to flow, but the police were extremely scant in their official information throughout the investigation.

The emergency center record attached to the preliminary investigation finally shows how the situation started on 25 August. At that time, the emergency center received a request from a sim-free phone to send a police patrol to Porvoo at Koneistajantie 1.

“One addict who’s been trying to do is steal my car. That’s how I managed to grab it, ”said the caller, who spoke with a foreign accent.

Caller said he had caught a property criminal with his brother. At this point, the emergency center attendant thought the thief was the man’s brother

“Okay, how about your sun brother trying to take it?” The emergency center attendant asked.

“No no, when it was my broid that caught it,” the caller clarified.

When the emergency center asked the man’s number, the caller said it was new. Therefore, he said, he could not memorize the number. After follow-up questions, the duty officer promised to send a police patrol to the scene.

“Okay, there’s nothing in it, the patrol will be in it right away,” the attendant said.

The emergency center informed the patrol and said the people are sitting on top of the perpetrator and the situation is calm.

Police patrol arrived at the requested location.

According to police, the situation escalated as soon as the patrol car arrived at the reported location late on Friday-Saturday night.

When one of the cops got out of the car, he was pointed out with a pistol, according to the police, and was caught. According to the preliminary investigation, Granholmit held the man in front of him as protection against another police officer on the patrol. At the same time, they pointed the man at the gun to the head.

The other police in the patrol had in the situation turned a service weapon in their hand behind a police car, the preliminary investigation says. He retreated from the situation to the side of the road and sought shelter from the bushes. From there, he repeatedly reported that he was a police officer and ordered defendants to give up their weapons, or else he would shoot.

According to police descriptions, the brothers did not obey the command, but verbally threatened to kill the police they were holding. To intensify their threat, according to the preliminary investigation, they held a pistol alternately on the man’s temples and neck and ordered another police officer to give up his weapon. ¨

At this point, Richard Granholm is suspected of firing at least three shots at the side of the road to a retreating police officer. One shot hit the police hand. After the gunshot wound, police gave way further.

One of the police officers lost his official weapon. According to the preliminary investigation, the brothers also tried by threatening to get him to reveal the location of the support weapons in the police car. However, the location of the weapons was not clarified.

Another police officer also managed to escape the situation. Granholm is suspected of shooting police from behind at least ten times. Police crashed to the ground when the first of the bullets hit. After that, he was also hit by another bullet.

Both police officers were wounded. In addition to another police service weapon, the patrol also lost one protective vest.

This is where the getaway began.

Now the brothers are charged with thirteen attempted murders related to shooting at the police both in Porvoo and during the escape.

In addition, there are numerous other charges related to the series of events. The men are charged with aggravated robbery, preparation for aggravated robbery, taking of a hostage, violent resistance to an official, eight causing danger, a firearms offense and aggravated endangering road safety.

The getaway eventually ended in Ikaalinen a few hundred meters after the police thorn mat. There was no longer any opposition to the arrest.

Porvoo accused of police shootings a year ago, the twin brothers deny trying to kill police officers. As a result, they denied charges of thirteen attempted murders at a preparatory hearing in the East Uusimaa District Court on Tuesday.

However, the brothers admit to being present and firing at the cops.

Read more: Porvoo police shooting trial begins: The brothers pointed to a hostage constable with a gun to their head and later shot him in the back