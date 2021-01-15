France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) has launched a preliminary investigation into former President Nicolas Sarkozy. He is suspected of trading in influence. This was reported on Friday, January 15, by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) has launched a preliminary investigation into ‘influence trading’ in relation to Nicolas Sarkozy’s consulting activities in Russia,” the agency wrote in Twitter with reference to the Mediapart edition.

According to editions, Sarkozy, after losing the elections in 2012, returned to legal activity. In 2019, the ex-President of France signed a contract with the Russian insurance company RESO-Garantia. One of the shareholders of the insurance company is the French association Axa. At the same time, Axa is a large client of the law firm Realyze, which was co-founded by Sarkozy.

As Mediapart clarifies, Sarkozy has signed a contract for € 3 million. The payments under the contract are calculated for several years. The ex-President of France received € 500,000 from Russia to his account about a year ago.

“The investigation seeks to establish whether the former head of state acted as a consultant, which would be perfectly legal, or participated in potentially criminal lobbying activities on behalf of the Russian oligarchs,” the publication follows.

It is noted that the French authorities received information from the financial intelligence Tracfin in the summer of 2020.

In early December 2020, the prosecutor’s office demanded that Sarkozy be sentenced to four years in prison, two of which were suspended. The court began considering the case against Sarkozy on November 23. The decision on the trial against the former president will be announced on March 1, 2021.