The authorities in Russia revealed preliminary information about the shooting that killed four people in the city of “Krymsk” in the south of the country, today, Thursday.
Local authorities said the gunman, a 66-year-old man, shot dead three people in a shopping area before taking his own life.
The local branch of the Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes in Russia, said in a statement posted on social media that at least two of the victims were acquaintances of the attacker.
The statement added that preliminary indications indicated that the gunman shot his acquaintances “out of personal enmity.” The identity of the third victim, a man, has not yet been verified.
A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital.
Footage circulating on social media showed a man shooting while walking down the street. At the end of the video, the man shoots a person lying on the ground from close range.
Krymsk is a small city in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, near the Crimean peninsula.
