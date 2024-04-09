The preliminary hearing on the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation for the recovery of the property of Makfa JSC and its affiliated companies for state income will be held behind closed doors.

As Izvestia found out on April 9, the plaintiff’s representative petitioned for the case to be considered behind closed doors. In particular, the plaintiff intends to attach to the Makfa case the materials of the case against the ex-governor of the Chelyabinsk region Mikhail Yurevich, which is under investigation.

Thus, according to the plaintiff’s position, consideration of the Makfa case in open mode may violate the investigative secrecy in the case against Yurevich. As a result, the court agreed with this argument and granted the petition.

The Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia filed a lawsuit against Makfa JSC and its affiliated companies at the end of March. On April 1, bailiffs seized the accounts and assets of relatives of ex-deputy Vadim Belousov and ex-governor of the Chelyabinsk region Mikhail Yurevich to secure the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office in the case of recovery of Makfa's property. The amount of seized assets, according to TASS, is 100 trillion rubles.

On April 3, in a conversation with Izvestia, lawyer Pavel Khlustov, representing the company in court, noted that the seizure of assets worth 100 trillion rubles as part of the Prosecutor General’s Office’s claim can be explained by a technical error. In his opinion, the bailiffs indicated the amount of 100 trillion rubles in order to create a negative opinion among the public.

On the same day, it was reported that Makfa’s defense appealed the bailiffs’ order to seize accounts and assets. Izvestia’s source indicated that the total cost of the Prosecutor General’s Office’s claim in the case of recovery of the property of Makfa and companies affiliated with this joint-stock company is more than 46 billion rubles.

In 2022, State Duma deputy Belousov was sentenced to 10 years in a bribery case in which Yurevich also appears, and he was also given a fine of 500 million rubles. However, the parliamentarian escaped from law enforcement agencies and is wanted.