In many places it was hot but cloudy. © Henning Kaiser/dpa

High temperatures have been prevailing in Germany for two days in a row. A provisional record set just yesterday will not last long.

Offenbach – With a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees, today was the hottest day of the year according to preliminary data from the German Weather Service (DWD). The value was measured in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate, a meteorologist from the DWD said. This beat the previous record of 35.7 degrees from Monday – also according to preliminary data – in the same place.

According to preliminary data, temperatures of more than 36 degrees were also measured in Bavaria. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

It was also particularly hot in Baden-Württemberg on Tuesday. Here, measurements in Waghäusel-Kirrlach showed 36.3 degrees. In Andernach in Rhineland-Palatinate, the DWD recorded 36.2 degrees according to preliminary data. This value was also recorded in Ennigerloh-Ostenfelde in North Rhine-Westphalia, said the spokesman. But the 36-degree mark was also broken in Bavaria, for example – at least according to preliminary values: 36.1 degrees were measured in Kitzingen. dpa