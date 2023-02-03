Occurrence of stroke in the elderly 3 weeks after a booster dose of immunization is higher than in later weeks

A preliminary report from the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the FDA (Federal Drug Administrationthe US drug regulatory agency) showed a possible link between the bivalent vaccine of pfizer against covid with the occurrence of stroke (stroke) in the elderly.

According to the study, among 550,000 people aged 65 or over who received the vaccine, 130 had a stroke in the first 3 weeks. This number reduces considerably in the following weeks. No deaths were reported. Here’s the full of the report (2 MB).

The CDC stated in announcement that the data are preliminary and need to be investigated. He explained that information from several databases is used to monitor the safety of vaccines and only 1 indicated the possible problem.

“Often, these safety systems detect signs that may be due to factors other than the vaccine itself.”, he said, stressing the need to investigate. “All signs require further investigation and confirmation from formal epidemiological studies.”

The agency also pointed out that large recent studies and the analysis of other databases did not show a risk of stroke in vaccinees. Moderna’s vaccine, widely applied in the US, was considered safe.

While investigating the case, the CDC opted to maintain the recommendation for vaccination against covid, including for the elderly. The agency considers it to bevery unlikely that the vaccine poses a true clinical risk”.

The CDC recommends that people from 6 months get the covid vaccine. “Keeping up to date with vaccines is the most effective tool we have to reduce deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness from covid-19, as has been demonstrated in several studies carried out in the United States and in other countries.”, concluded the statement.