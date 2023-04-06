According to a neurologist, adequate therapy can help in the social life of children and adults with the condition.

Isabella Peixoto Barcelos, a pediatric neurologist and Brazilian neurogeneticist, a physician at the Pediatric Hospital of Philadelphia, the oldest pediatric institution in the United States, says that prejudice about ASD (autistic spectrum disorders) is associated with a lack of information.

“Much of the prejudice that exists today comes from the lack of knowledge that still exists about autism. People think that the child or adult who is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder has limitations that, in fact, they do not. And they ignore that they have many qualities that they have no idea about.”he said in an interview with Brazil Agency.

Barcelos highlighted that, sometimes, it is possible to have a student considered very serious who, many times, proves to be more intelligent than the others in the classroom.

“There aren’t all those limitations that one thinks at first, that the person is disabled, cannot have an emotional life, cannot work. On the contrary, the objective is to make that person as functional as possible, that he develops as much as possible, within the potential he carries”he said.

According to the doctor, this development is possible with appropriate therapies. However, she warns that, to reach this level of training, Brazilian therapists need to have a training that includes graduation, master’s degree in behavioral therapy with at least 1,500 practical hours.

“The right therapy changes the lives of these children, leading them to live in society”, he says. Isabella Peixoto intends to create a structured autism service when she returns to the country.

AUGMENTATIVE AND ALTERNATIVE COMMUNICATION

Alice Casimiro is 24 years old and lives in Rio de Janeiro. She is autistic level 2 support (moderate), ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and user of augmentative communication. Creator of the pageThe Neurodiverse Girlis an activist for neurodiversity and copywriter (specialist in advertising copy).

She says writing on her page has allowed her to gain some financial independence. The young woman also revises texts and, “once in a while”, seeks formal employment. Although she is a quieter person, Alice Casimiro claims to have her own opinions, desires and desires. And she uses augmentative communication to complement what she can express by speaking.

According to specialists Maria Lúcia Sartoretto and Rita Bersh, authors of the Assistive websiteaugmentative and alternative communication values ​​the subject’s expression, from other communication channels other than speech, such as gestures, sounds, facial and body expressions.

They can be used and identified socially to express desires, needs, opinions, positions, such as: yes, no, hello, bye, bathroom, I’m fine, I feel pain, I want (a certain thing that is pointed out), I’m hungry and others communication contents needed in everyday life.

With information from Brazil Agency