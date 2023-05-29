“They said that Brazil would become Venezuela, while, in fact, we just want Brazil to be Brazil”, says the president

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) countered this Monday (May 29, 2023) criticism from opponents for a meeting with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. According to the Chief Executive, the “prejudice against Venezuela is very big”. Earlier, Lula and the Venezuelan received head of state honors at the Planalto Palace.

“The prejudice against Venezuela is very big. In the campaign, there were many speeches against Venezuela. They said that Brazil would become Venezuela, while, in fact, we just want Brazil to be Brazil”, Lula said in a statement to the press after the meeting. The speech was also shared on her profile on twitter.

Nicolás Maduro is in Brazil for the summit of leaders in South America this Tuesday (May 30, 2023). This morning, he was received at the Planalto Palace by Lula and the first lady, Janja. He was accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores.

Lula will have 3 encounters with the Venezuelan. After the meeting, at 12:30 pm, the president and Maduro will sign bilateral agreements between the countries – the content was not advanced by the Presidency. Afterwards, the Venezuelan will be received at a lunch at Itamaraty.

This is Maduro’s 1st visit to Brazil since 2015. In 2019, he was banned from entering the country by the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Watch the full speech of the 2 presidents to the press:

See photos of Lula and Nicolás Maduro meeting in Brasilia: