Their cricket team are in the UAE in support of Kings XI. During this time, he had to undergo COVID-19 test 20 times. He has now described himself as the Kovid Queen. Also told how it is their experience to live in bio bubble.

Preeti told what happens in the bio bubble

Preity Zinta is currently encouraging her team KIXP in IPL. He has posted a video. In this video, he is having a Kovid test. Preity said that this will be her 20th corona test. Also, the caption says what it is like to live in a bio bubble. Preeti writes, everybody asks me what it means to be in the IPL team bio bubble. So it starts with a 6-day quarantine, there are Covid Tests every 3-4 days and cannot go out – except in your own room, there are gyms and restaurants for the KIXP, you can go to the stadium with your car it happens.

Can not eat outside food, do not talk to outside

Preity said that the drivers, chefs, etc. are also in the bio bubble and if they are quarantined, then the food outside and the people cannot even talk. If you are an open-minded person like me then it is a bit difficult but in 2020 you should appreciate it too.

Bio bubble is made to prevent corona infection

Explain that Bio Bubble is a safe zone that is kept separate from the outside world to prevent corona infection. Only sports persons and their supporting staff can go into this. Here also, tests are to be conducted from time to time to protect the corona.