Prehistory The oldest known animal-themed painting was found in a cave, the work is over 45,000 years old

The pig was painted on the cave wall more than 45,000 years ago. Several paintings have been found in the caves of the island of Sulawesi. Nearly all caves have not yet been explored.

14.1. 15:48

Hairy and a big wild boar is depicted in a painting found in a cave on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia in 2017.

Now the age of that painting has been confirmed to be 45,500 years. Thus it would be the oldest known painting depicting an animal.

Someone or some painted the features of a local pig on the cave wall in dark red okra. The painting shows the features of the pig in the right size, but in two dimensions.

The pig is painted on the cave wall in the right size.­

Samoja pigs are still found in Indonesia, says the cave survey leader Adam Brumm. He is Professor of Archeology at Griffith University in Australia.

“The people who did this were completely like modern people like you or me. They had the skills and tools to paint, ”he said According to the BBC geochemist and archaeologist Maxime Aubert, who is one of the authors of the research report. He is also from Griffith University.

Aubert timed the age of the painting with the help of calcite, or limestone, on the wall of the cave. The age of the stone and cave wall was revealed with isotope timing at least 45,500 years.

Radioactive uranium has come to the cave in the past with rainwater. It decomposes over time into thorium. The ratio of these elements reveals the age of the sample, he says website Science alert.

The size of the painting is 136 times 53 centimeters, which is the size of a real live pig. It also describes small boars in the skull typical of a boar. In the wild, a pig may weigh more than 80 pounds.

Image processing reveals the condition of the other two pigs on the right.­

Painting is part of a larger whole. There are two hands above the pig’s back and two other pigs are photographed on the right wall. Their characters are already quite worn out.

“The pig seems to be watching the fight, or the interaction, of the other two pigs,” Brumm says.

The fingers stand out in the middle of the surrounding paint surface. In doing so, people had to put their hands on the surface of the cave wall. Then the toner is apparently poured on the hand. Researchers are now trying to find out if the wall would get a DNA sample close to their hands as well.

Discovery site outside Leang Tedongngen Cave.­

Brumm found these three pig drawings in December 2017 in Leang Tedongng Cave. It is in a small valley inhabited by the Bugis tribe. They are one indigenous group in Indonesia.

There are no roads leading to the valley, but you have to walk forest paths there. The trails are the only access to the valley. A fork in one path leads to a limestone hill, close to the mouth of the cave.

Although the valley is close to the big city of Makassar, the cave has not been visited by Westerners before, says Brumm.

The discovery is yet another proof that a lot of caves were once painted in Indonesia, which are abundant in the area. This makes one wonder whether the first cave paintings were made in Asia and not in ice age Europe, Brumm ponders.

There are many limestone caves on the island of Sulawesi. Nearly all have not been studied.­

Same pigs also appear in other, younger paintings in the area. Excavations prove that pig has been a popular game in Sulawesi for thousands of years.

Sulawesi was perhaps a milestone as modern man progressed toward Australia. Scientists know that modern humans inhabited the Australian continent about 65,000 years ago. It can be assumed that there were also modern people in Sulawesi at that time or earlier.

More prehistoric cave art can well be found in Sulawesi or nearby islands. The study was published in a scientific journal Science Advances.

Last year, Brumm introduced also a painting of an Indonesian buffalo found on the same island of Sulawesi. It is slightly younger, 44,000 years old.

Humanity the oldest drawing is considered to be lines in a piece of stone found in South Africa. The lines are like a fence and do not depict an animal. The lines are dated to 73,000 years old.