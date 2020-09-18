Prehistory The cave bear was still grimacing in the permafrost – reindeer herders found an icy bear in Siberia with internal organs preserved

The melting of permafrost has revealed exceptionally well-preserved remains of prehistoric animals.

Siberians reindeer herders have found a cave bear carcass whose soft tissues, including the tip of the nose and internal organs, have remained in permafrost for tens of thousands of years. The discovery is the first of its kind.

“It has been preserved so perfectly that all the internal animals as well as the nose are preserved,” says a researcher at Northeastern State University Lena Grigorjeva in a news article published on the university website.

So far, only skeletons of cave bears have been found.

At the University of Northeast Siberia, the discovery is considered globally significant, and the remains of the bear are also invited to be studied by international experts. The wish is to get the animal’s DNA mapped.

Scientists consider the discovery of a bear to be a world-class case.­

Cave bears is estimated to have died out in Siberia about 15,000 years ago. According to researchers, the individual found in the Lyakov Islands has lived in the warm phase of the last ice age 22,000 to 39,500 years ago.

More precise timing still requires radiocarbon research, says researcher at the laboratory of the Yakutsk Mammoth Museum Maxim Cheprasov.

Three reindeer herders found a cave bear on the Lyakhov Islands, located in the Arctic Ocean in the Siberian Republic of Sawmill.

Last an exceptional number of particularly well-preserved ancient animals have been found in Siberia. This is the result of the melting of permafrost, which is, however a very harmful phenomenon, especially for the climate.

As the frost melts, it has emerged, among other things mammoths, wool rhinos, ice age horse foal as well cave lion puppies.

For example, the foal still had liquid blood in its veins.

Prehistoric cave bear, i.e. in Eurasia in the middle and late stages of the Pleistocene.