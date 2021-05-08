Prehistory Significant discovery in Italy: The remains of nine Neanderthals were found in a cave near Rome

Remains of Neanderthal man have been found in the cave before.

Archaeologists have found the remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome. The Italian Ministry of Culture says the remains of eight Neanderthal people found are 50,000 to 68,000 years old. The oldest relic is up to 100,000 years old.

The discovery was made in Italy, in the prehistoric cave of the Grotta Guattari, which archaeologists discovered more than 80 years ago. Remains of Neanderthal man have been found in the cave before. Since the new finds, a total of eleven Neanderthal remains have been found in the cave.

According to the Italian Ministry of Culture, this makes the place one of the most important places in the world for the study of Neanderthals.

Most of the remains found belonged to adult Neanderthal humans.­

Of the new findings, eight are adults and one is an individual who may have been in early adolescence. The skeleton of an early bull, a large extinct cattle, was also found in the cave.

The Neanderthal man is a close relative of modern man. The species became extinct, according to some studies, about 40,000 years ago. There is no definite information as to the cause of extinction, but the strongest theory is that the species disappeared as a result of climate change and competition with modern man.