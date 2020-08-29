Prehistory Research: The original Stonehenge served as a huge sound amplifier

World famous Researchers who built Stonehenge’s exact scale model believe the structure has once been exceptional in acoustics. Recently published by the University of Salford research according to it it has acted as a huge amplifier.

British The Independent magazine says the structure has been able to amplify the sounds produced inside it by 10 to 20 percent, at best by as much as ten decibels. Instead, for the listener standing outside the structure, the sounds have been louder than usual.

This is the first time that Stonehenge’s acoustics have been clarified so accurately.

Stonehengen to model the world of sound, the research team built a miniature model of two and a half meters in diameter on a 1:12 scale. A 3D printer was used to build the scale model, which allowed even the shapes of the stone surfaces of the structure to be accurately copied.

Professor who led the research Trevor Coxin however, the scale model differs significantly from what the structure looks like today, as about half of its stones have since been relocated.

“Building and testing the model was very time consuming, but it has given the most accurate idea [Stonehengen] about prehistoric acoustics to date, “Professor Cox said, according to the Independent.

English Construction of Stonehenge in Wiltshire began, according to current knowledge, about 3,000 years before the beginning of time.

Despite numerous studies, the exact purpose of the structure has remained unknown to this day. However, a new acoustics study supports the notion that Stonehenge would have been used as a venue for some kind of religious spending.

The increase in volume for those inside the structure and the attenuation for those outside it would suggest that such religious activity would be limited to a small core group rather than a wider audience.