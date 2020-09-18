Prehistory In the desert of Saudi Arabia, footprints were found of people who stopped for a moment on their way to the lake 120,000 years ago

The find provides more information about the land routes along which modern humans probably traveled from Africa to Europe and Asia.

Arabian the peninsula has not always been a dull desert but rather a usable, green route for people. This may be inferred from the human footprints found in northwestern Saudi Arabia, which have proven to be about 120,000 years old in luminescence timing.

The people who left their mark apparently did not linger for a long time at the site of the discovery, where they were accompanied by, among other things, camels and elephants clearly larger than they are today. The traces of the elephants, in turn, confirm that there has been fresh water and a lot of green space.

The news agency AFP reports the results of the research.

Trace discovered by a researcher at the German Max Planck Institute Mathew Stewart, who conducted field research around Tabuk in Saudi Arabia in 2017. He studied the deposits formed over the millennia on the site of ancient Lake Alathar.

More detailed studies have concluded that, in addition to the age of the human footprints, there are other issues, such as the fact that a couple of three modern people spun around.

There were no Neanderthals in the Middle East at the time, Stewart says In the journal Science. “Therefore, we argue that the imprints were probably made by modern man.”

As no traces of tools, for example, were found at the site, people are believed to have stopped only briefly on their transit journey to the lake to obtain drinking water and hunt for food.

“We know people went to the lake at the same time as the animals, and unlike the area in general, no tools were found there,” Stewart concludes.

Arabian the peninsula has long been considered a probable route along which people spread from their original homes in Africa to the Middle East and Eurasia. The Stone Tools found on the peninsula, among other things, have told about the visits of prehistoric people to the area.

The only evidence of modern people visiting the area so far has been one finger bone 88,000 years ago, according to Science magazine.

“These are certainly the first man-made footprints in Arabia,” Max Planck Institute archaeologist Michael Petraglia says Science.

Stewartin the expedition found a couple of hundred traces on the ancient lake, of which only seven were confirmed to have been left by a human being. The rest are traces of animals, but based on the luminescence timing, both humans and animals were staying on the lake at quite exactly the same time.

The people who roamed the lake were hardly the first modern people to leave their African home. However, according to Stewat, the study reinforces the notion of what people went through.

“Large animals such as elephants and hippos, vast grasslands and abundant water resources have made northern Arabia an attractive stopover between Africa and Eurasia,” Petraglia says at AFP.

Other researchers interviewed by Science magazine consider it quite likely that the traces were made by modern man.

Geochronologist at the University of Wollonggong, Australia Bert Robertsin according to the timing of the tracks “may be in the right fork” but more research is needed to confirm this.

Paleoanthropologist representing the University of Cambridge Marta Mirazón Lahr does not rule out the possibility that the traces may be Neanderthal. However, he also thinks that a more likely option is modern man.