A prehistoric worm who lived in the ice age came back to life after being frozen in Siberian permafrost for 46,000 yearsit’s about a new species of nematodewhich is a small animal that can enter a state of hibernation when conditions are adverse.

The prehistoric worm, called Panagrolaimus kolymaensiswas discovered 40 meters deep in the frozen ground on the banks of the Kolyma River, an area rich in ancient artifacts such as DNA, viruses and bears; the age of the specimen was determined by radiocarbon analysis, which revealed that the worm was prehistoric had fallen asleep in the Late Pleistocene, between 45,839 and 47,769 years ago.

The researchers revived the worm in the laboratory and studied it to understand how it was able to survive for so long in a state of cryptobiosis, in which all metabolic processes stop, and to figure it out, they compared its genome with that of a modern nematode, the Caenorhabditis elegansand identified the genes responsible for resistance to cold and dehydration.

The study, published in the journal PLOS Geneticsopens new perspectives on understanding the mechanisms of cryptobiosis and its possible applications in the long-term preservation of cells and tissues, and also raises the question of whether there is a limit to the duration of cryptobiosis and whether other organisms may have this ability.

“Our work demonstrates that nematodes are extremely hardy organisms that can survive extreme environmental conditions for exceptionally long periods of time. We are interested in finding out what other secrets these ancient worms hold.”

declared the Dr Stas Malavin, one of the authors of the study.

But to date, do we have other examples of ancient life awakening from the permafrost, like this prehistoric worm? No, the newly discovered nematode isn’t the only example of ancient life that has been awakened by the Siberian permafrostIn recent years, in fact, other cases have been reported of multicellular organisms that have been reanimated after thousands or millions of years.

In 2018, the same Malavin team announced that they had resurrected two nematode species after a 42,000-year suspicion of cryptobiosis1. These worms had been found at two different sites: one near the Alazeya River and the other near the Kolyma River.

In 2019, another group of researchers reported reviving a plant called Silene stenophylla from seeds stored in permafrost for about 32,000 years.2. The plant produced fertile flowers and seeds after being grown in the laboratory.

In 2021, yet another team announced that it had revived a small animal called a rotifer after 24,000 years of cryptobiosis3. The rotifer was found at the same site in the Alazeya River where the 2018 nematodes were discovered. This is the first time a rotifer has been observed to survive that long in ice.

In addition to multicellular organisms, bacteria and viruses have also been found alive in the permafrost. In 2000, a study reported the growth of bacteria from a spore preserved in amber over a period of between 25 and 40 million years. In 2014, another study described the reconstruction of a giant virus called Pithovirus sibericum from a 30,000-year-old sample of permafrost.

The implications of the awakening of ancient life

The awakening of ancient life from permafrost has several scientific and social implications. On the one hand, it offers the opportunity to study biodiversity and the evolution of organisms that would otherwise have disappeared. On the other hand, it poses the problem of potential health and environmental risks that could arise from the release of pathogens or invasive species.

The Siberian permafrost is undergoing rapid melting due to global warming, which could lead to the release of ancient organisms that are no longer adapted to current conditions. This could have unpredictable effects on local flora and fauna, as well as humans living in these areas.

Additionally, permafrost may contain viruses or bacteria that have been dormant for millennia, but may still be infectious or resistant to antibiotics. This could pose a threat to public health, especially given that human populations have become more vulnerable due to the loss of genetic and immunological diversity.

To prevent or mitigate these risks, permafrost and its consequences on climate and the biosphere need to be closely monitored. It is also important to develop adaptation and mitigation strategies that take into account the specificities of the Arctic regions and their populations.

Ancient worm genome reveals mechanisms of cryptobiosis

To gain insight into the molecular mechanisms underlying cryptobiosis, the researchers sequenced the genome of the ancient worm Panagrolaimus kolymaensis and compared it to that of the model nematode Caenorhabditis elegans. They found that the two worms share some genes involved in resistance to environmental stress, such as cold, dehydration and oxidation.

Specifically, they identified a family of genes called late embryogenesis abundant (LEA), which encode proteins that protect cell membranes and macromolecules from damage caused by dehydration. These genes are expressed in both the ancient worm and C. elegans in a state of cryptobiosis, but not in the active one.

They also found a family of genes called heat shock proteins (HSPs), which code for proteins that help other proteins fold and prevent their aggregation when the temperature changes. These genes are expressed in both the ancient worm and C. elegans in a cryptobiosis state, but also in the active state, suggesting that they have a more general function in the stress response.

Finally, they found a family of genes called GST (glutathione S-transferase), which code for enzymes involved in the detoxification of harmful chemicals and protection against reactive oxygen species. These genes are expressed only in the ancient worm in a state of cryptobiosis, but not in the active worm or in C. elegans, indicating that they may be species- or stress-type specific.

The researchers also examined the structural differences between the two genomes, noting that the ancient worm has a smaller (about 60 Mb) and less repetitive (about 10%) genome than C. elegans (about 100 Mb and 16%). They speculated that this could be due to increased genomic stability of the ancient worm, which reduces the rate of mutations and recombinations during cryptobiosis. This could be an advantage for long-term survival in extreme conditions.

