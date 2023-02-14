Hermosillo.- This February 13 the singer Yuridia Francisca Gaxiola Flores announced that she is expecting her first baby with Matías Aranda and revealed the name of the child who will be born approximately in August 2023.

It was on his Facebook account Yuridia Floreswhere the interpreter of ‘Que Agonía’ broke the news about her pregnancy and revealed that they already decided what the name is who will carry her first child.

The singer reported that the baby will be called ‘Benicio’, a name of Latin origin whose meaning is ‘Friend of Riding’.

In the same publication, the one born in Hermosillo, Sonora, on October 4, 1986, thanked her fans for supporting her in the difficult moment that happened when she was the center of public attention due to the controversy with Ventaneando.

Who is Yuridia?

The Mexican singer Yuridia, whose full name is Yuridia Francisca Gaxiola Flores, is one of the most recognized voices on the Latin American music scene.

Born in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 1986, she rose to fame in 2005 thanks to her participation in the fourth edition of the television program ‘La Academia’.

Since then, her musical career has not stopped growing, becoming one of the most successful and beloved artists among the public.

Yuridia is known for her powerful and emotional voice, capable of transmitting deep feelings through her interpretations. Her songs usually address topics such as love, heartbreak, self-improvement and inner strength.

Among his most outstanding hits are songs like ‘Ángel’, ‘Ya te olvidé’, ‘Amigos no por favor’ and ‘Habla el corazón’.

Throughout his career, he has released several studio albums that have been very well received by the public and critics.

In addition to her musical career, Yuridia has also ventured into other fields. In 2012 she participated in the film ‘El cielo en tu mirada’, interpreting the main theme of the soundtrack. He has also been a judge on several television shows, such as ‘La Voz Kids México’ and ‘La Academia’.