The Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós, confirmed this Thursday that the pregnant women without comorbidities can be vaccinated against the coronavirus as of this Friday, although they must have a prescription from a doctor.

“Until a few days ago, it was recommended to vaccinate only pregnant women who had comorbidities or risk diseases, because they are vaccines that still were not sufficiently tested in pregnancy. But given that pregnant women have a potential risk of the disease, it has been decided to approve their vaccination, “explained the Buenos Aires official.

And he added: “Tomorrow (Friday) at my conference I will be communicating the opening to registration for pregnant women without comorbidities “.

Meanwhile, he warned that they will only be able to do so if they have a “prescription from the doctor in charge”, because it is about “a very particular situation”.

“A doctor in charge or an obstetrician will be asked to indicate the vaccine, evaluating the risks and benefits of each patient. Once they have the doctor’s indication, vaccination will be allowed, “he added.

On the other hand, when asked about whether there is evidence that shows that the baby is not affected for vaccination, he said: “The evidence of this vaccine is short-lived, that is why it is so prudent with pregnant women.”

“Evaluating the risks and benefits, the opinion of the attending physician and also the patient, the State will apply the dose. In any case, there is sufficient safety and there is no plausible mechanism for causing harm“, he complemented.

Likewise, he pointed out that it is also necessary to be “precautionary with vaccines”, although during this pandemic “these precautionary principles were lowered due to what the drama of the disease means.”

Finally, he argued that in Argentina “no particular type of vaccine is recommended“for pregnant women, despite the risk of thrombosis that the vaccine has AstraZeneca, since “it is an autoimmune mechanism and not a thrombophilic mechanism”.

“Anyway, in the city we have an email (consultavacunacovid@buenosaires.gob.ar) for those people who for some reason have a medical indication of some vaccine in particular, and to the extent that we can accompany them with the request, we will do it, “he concluded.

DB