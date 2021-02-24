Pregnant women who have a confirmed coronavirus or are suspected of having COVID-19 are significantly more likely to have premature births. This was reported by the TV channel with reference to a study by scientists from Imperial College London. Sky News…

So, in the UK, 12% of pregnant women with coronavirus infection had a preterm birth. At the same time, on average in the country, premature babies appear in 7.5% of British women. In the United States, this happened to 15.7% of pregnant women with COVID-19 or suspected infection, which is 57% higher than the average.

The researchers also emphasized that coronavirus infection does not result in an underweight or stillborn baby. As for the risk of dying from complications associated with coronavirus, in pregnant women it is the same as in other women of the same age and health status.

According to the Worldometer portal on February 23, 4,134,639 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the UK. The number of deaths is 121,305, more than 2.6 million people have recovered.