It is recognized to observe fast during the nine days of Navratri. Many pregnant women also think of observing the fast of Navratri, but the question remains in their mind whether their children will not suffer any harm due to fasting for nine days.

In such a situation, it is very important for pregnant women to know how right it is to keep a mother’s fast when the infant in the womb is in dire need of nutrition.

Is it right to fast?

In pregnancy, the infant is nourished by the mother’s diet and during these nine months more development is needed for the child to develop. Therefore some people believe that a pregnant woman should not fast.

However, many people believe that fasting in pregnancy is not so harmful. Fasting does not mean that you should take small amounts of nutrition. The child is completely dependent on you for nutrition, so in this case any carelessness can prove dangerous.



The first trimester of pregnancy is very important for the development of the baby and at this time many nutrients are needed to help the development of vital organs of the child.

At this time, lack of nutrition in the body can be very dangerous and you may have a serious problem. Therefore, fasting in the first trimester of pregnancy is not advisable.

The second trimester of pregnancy is still perfect for fasting for Navratri, because at this time the body has adjusted itself to the needs of the baby and you need to work a little less than before.



However, even at this stage, a lot of precautions are required to keep fast. If you are having any problem in pregnancy or you are in danger of gestational diabetes, anemia or high blood pressure, do not keep the fast of Navratri at any cost.

In this situation, if you are fasting, you are not able to eat some food groups and grains, which can prove to be harmful for mother and child.

You cannot give up the nutrients and supplements required for mother and child in pregnancy.



Disadvantages of fasting in pregnancy

On fasting, you eat the same things which may affect the level of sugar in the body. If you do not drink enough water, dehydration can occur in the body and severe nausea and vomiting can lead to gastric problems. Therefore it is very important to keep fast in Navratri.

On fasting in Navratri, you should choose your diet very carefully. Do not reduce your calorie intake and eat fruits and vegetables in snacks in Navratri. So before fasting for Navratri, think once more whether you have to keep fast.

Understand that you can keep this fast next year too, but the development of your baby is more important now.