Justice, Di Rosa speaks with Business: “Pregnant women in prison? It’s not the best way. Focus on low-cost custody institutions (but they cost money)”

“Pregnant women will be able to go to prison”. A catchy phrase that seems to have taken root in our legal system, given that Article 12 of the Nordio Bill (now law) makes, among other things, the current obligation to postpone the sentence optional for pregnant women and mothers with children under one year old. This is a rule that has already made many turn up their noses, even on the government front, with the Minister of Justice promising to find the most balanced solutions possible; but on the other hand, it has made those who immediately called for more severe penalties to deal with the phenomenon of “pickpockets who are pregnant or with small children” rejoice. But is a simple law enough to stem a social plague of this magnitude? And above all, what scope can it have in a prison system like the Italian one? Are there any alternatives? Affaritaliani.it he talked about it with Giovanna Di Rosa, President of the Surveillance Court of Milan.



Mr President, has the situation for the adjudicating bodies changed so radically?

In fact, even before the reform, it was sometimes considered not to grant deferral, except in the form of house arrest and after having ascertained the domicile.

For what reasons, above all?

First of all, the risk of repeating the crime, the lack of a fixed abode, but even more often – and I am speaking especially of the situations of mothers with children already born – the checks to which maternity must be subjected. There have been cases, for example, in which the child brought to prison by the woman was not really her son, with birth certificates of dubious interpretation.

If a pregnant woman is arrested, does she really go to prison?

Theoretically, pregnant women and those with small children are detained in Abatement Custody Institutes, where there is a whole treatment path for the development of the relationship between mother and child, with educators and health support.

Because theoretically?

Because there are few institutions of this type on the national territory, there are only five, and they are structures that cost. Certainly, however, the best way is not prison, but rather these institutions or even better family homes.

This change of direction was dictated above all to deal with the phenomenon of pickpockets. Do you see a factual fact?

In fact, this is the main case that we have ever dealt with, and which presents the greatest risk of repetition of the crime, of homelessness, as well as problems related to the verification of maternity, as I was telling you.

How do you judge this government choice, is it a proclamation?

I do not want to express myself on this, because it involves a political interpretation that is not mine. What I can tell you is that we, as the Surveillance Court of Milan, have always maintained an interpretative line that aimed at protecting maternity and minors.