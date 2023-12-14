Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/12/2023 – 12:55

A bill (PL) that provides measures to support the birth of premature babies was approved by the Constitution of Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday, 13th, in an extraordinary deliberative session, and now goes to the Senate .

If the project is approved, pregnant women will have the right to receive guidance and alerts from the health network team about the symptoms of premature labor. The team will be responsible for identifying signs that the pregnant woman may have the baby at 37 weeks or less and provide prenatal care for these people. According to the proposal, the pregnant woman should be referred to a specialized unit, depending on availability in her region.

The standard must be followed by units linked to the Unified Health System (SUS) and have the guidelines established by the Executive Branch based on the following criteria:

– Use of the kangaroo method (a model of care for premature newborns and their families, admitted to the Neonatal ICU, which brings together biopsychosocial intervention strategies).

– Need for a professional trained in neonatal resuscitation.

– Parents’ right to monitor the care of their premature baby full-time.

– Need for post-discharge follow-up in a specialized outpatient clinic with a multidisciplinary team until at least 2 years of age.

– Priority for post-hospital discharge care.

– Psychological support for parents during the premature baby’s hospitalization period.

The approved text also proposes the creation of a month of awareness about the risks of premature birth, “Purple November”, in which assistance, protection and promotion of the rights of premature babies and their families should be promoted. For this month, the project also foresees the creation of “prematurity week” and a national date, set on the 17th.

The committee's vote was conclusive, that is, it will not need to go through the House plenary, unless there is a request for it. The process will continue in the Senate.