A suspected pregnant woman is not allowed to board a plane because of aggressive behavior and alcohol consumption – and then attacks an airport employee.

Atlanta – An apparently pregnant woman at Atlanta Airport last Sunday (April 30) in the USA attacked an employee. The airline employee had previously denied boarding to the 29-year-old because of her aggressive behavior. A video circulating on social media shows the two women fighting on the ground after a brief scuffle.

Airline employee refuses boarding to pregnant woman for aggressive behavior

Boarding at Gate D2 of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was anything but orderly on Sunday: A 29-year-old pregnant woman had learned that the plane would take off without her. According to the local TV station Fox5 Atlanta, the responsible airline employee justified her decision that the traveler smelled of alcohol and was noticed by her aggressive behavior.

The 29-year-old is said to have said to the bystander, uninvolved passengers that she would beat up the employee if she was not allowed to board the plane. The woman also shared that she was six months pregnant, which made her subsequent behavior all the more amazing.

Suspected pregnant woman attacks airport employee and is arrested

in one on Twitter In the shared video, the two women can be seen fighting each other, who first attack each other while standing and then fall to the ground, until the allegedly pregnant woman puts the airport employee in a kind of stranglehold. Afterwards, uninvolved travelers try to separate the attacker from the airport employee. However, the interaction between the travelers and the airline employee that led to the scuffle cannot be seen in the video.

The addition of social media channel Everything Georgia that both women made the “no fly” list could not be confirmed. Likewise, it was initially not possible to verify whether the attacker was actually pregnant. The 29-year-old was arrested on the spot and, according to media reports, is in the Clayton County Jail on $1,500 bail.

A passenger recently attacked the crew of the plane with a broken spoon. Violence is becoming a growing problem in the United States. In 2020, there were six percent more cases of aggravated assault than in the previous year, such as one A study by the non-partisan organization Council on Criminal Justice showed. Murder rates in major US cities have increased by 30 percent over the same period.