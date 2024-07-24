Home page World

After more than three and a half months, the trial against the two defendants ended. (Archive photo) © Daniel Karmann/dpa

The trial surrounding the disappearance of a pregnant woman has come to an end after months of negotiations: the court found the defendants guilty of murder.

Nuremberg – In the trial surrounding the disappearance of a pregnant woman from Nuremberg, the regional court sentenced her former partner and an accomplice to life imprisonment for murder and other crimes. The guilt of the accused is particularly serious, said the presiding judge. This means that early release from prison after 15 years is almost impossible.

The court considered it proven that the 39-year-old did not simply disappear in December 2022. The evidence showed that the now 51-year-old from Bosnia-Herzegovina and the now 49-year-old German killed the eight-month pregnant woman, said the presiding judge. Despite repeated searches, the police have not yet been able to find a body. The verdict is not yet final. dpa