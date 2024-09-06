Woman in China fakes three miscarriages to get insurance

Chinese woman lied about her miscarriages to get insurance coverage. About this writes South China Morning Post.

A 42-year-old Shanghai resident surnamed Xie worked for a foreign company and earned about 30,000 yuan (about 370,000 rubles). In December 2023, Xie went on maternity leave. Since the woman did not have a partner and the pregnancy was late in life, she was worried about her health and financial well-being in anticipation of the birth of her child. Xie recalled how she had a miscarriage several years ago, and the insurance company paid her a large sum of money: in China, employers are required to pay for medical expenses for pregnancy and maternity leave.

Xie decided to file forged documents about a new miscarriage and submit them to the insurance company via the online system. After they were successfully accepted, the woman decided not to stop and submitted another claim. The insurance company satisfied both claims, the woman received 66.2 thousand yuan (approximately 817 thousand rubles). Then the expectant mother filed a third false claim about a miscarriage. After the birth of her child in February, Xie contacted the insurance company again – for the fifth time in four years.

After the fourth appeal, the insurance company carefully reviewed Xie’s claims. She was denied payments and reported to the police about potential fraud. As soon as the investigation began, Xie confessed to everything, explaining her actions by fears for the future of her child. The woman also quit her job. The court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of one and a half years.

