A pregnant woman found out that instead of having sex with her, her husband was watching porn and photos of his ex-lovers. She expressed her indignation expressed in the Reddit forum section dedicated to cheating.

According to the woman, after they met, she and her husband had sex all the time, but when she became pregnant, he slowly began to pull away. “I discovered that he was watching a lot of porn instead of having sex with me. When I first brought it up, he said it was easier and that he was tired after work,” the user complained.

The woman found nude photos of his ex-lovers in her husband’s electronic devices. After that, the couple had a huge fight. Now the author feels unloved, unattractive and rejected, and her husband barely deigns to kiss her. Because of this, she gets no pleasure from either her marriage or her pregnancy.

In the comments, male users admitted that their libidos actually changed during the pregnancy of their chosen ones. They recommended that the woman talk honestly and calmly with her partner and declare her need for care.

