A blue light: The police are investigating the case of a pregnant woman who was killed in Leverkusen. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

A pregnant woman died on the street after being stabbed and cut. The police assume it was a “relationship crime”.

Leverkusen – A pregnant woman died after an attack on the street in Leverkusen. The 35-year-old suffered stab and cut injuries, as investigators announced on Saturday about the crime on Friday evening. Despite resuscitation measures and emergency medical treatment, the woman succumbed to her serious injuries at the scene.

The police arrested a 34-year-old suspect who called the police himself shortly after the crime. The murder squad is assuming a “related crime,” as the public prosecutor’s office and Cologne police said in a statement. Residents heard loud cries for help around 9 p.m. and alerted the police.

The Cologne public prosecutor’s office says it wants to obtain an arrest warrant from the responsible judge for manslaughter. The autopsy of the body is also scheduled to take place this weekend. The authorities want to inform about the results on Monday. Investigations into the possible background to the crime were also ongoing. dpa