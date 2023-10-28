Home page World

A blue light: The police are investigating the case of a pregnant woman who was killed in Leverkusen. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

A 35-year-old woman in Leverkusen was attacked and died from her stab and cut injuries. The investigators assume that it was a “relationship act.

Leverkusen – A pregnant woman was attacked on the street in Leverkusen and died. The 35-year-old suffered stab and cut injuries, as investigators announced on Saturday about the crime on Friday evening. Despite resuscitation measures and emergency medical treatment, the woman succumbed to her serious injuries at the scene. The police arrested a suspect – a 34-year-old man.

According to the information, he contacted the police by telephone shortly after the crime. The murder squad is assuming a “related crime,” as the public prosecutor’s office and Cologne police said in a statement. Exactly how the man and the woman related to each other remained unclear for the time being. Residents heard loud cries for help around 9 p.m. and alerted the police.

The Cologne public prosecutor’s office said it wanted to obtain an arrest warrant from the responsible judge for manslaughter. The autopsy of the body was also scheduled to take place this weekend. The authorities want to inform about the results on Monday. Investigations into the possible background to the crime are ongoing. dpa