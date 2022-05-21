Emergency delivery on a plane, a newborn born in the toilet of the vehicle: the story of the airline

Everyone considers what happened on a scheduled flight a real miracle, an experience impossible to forget. A childbirth of urgency by planebut which fortunately had the happy ending that everyone was hoping for, as the little one seems to be in good health.

It was the same story to tell the story airline company, with a long post on social media. As a result, the story quickly became viral and many were amazed.

The story began last year May 17. In a flight of the Frontier Airlines, which had left Denver and headed for Orlando. Until then, everything was proceeding normally.

However, just during the trip there pregnant mom began to accuse the strong pains, which seemed to be getting closer and closer. According to the airline’s account, the mother went into quite early and kidnapped labor.

For this theflight attendant he accompanied her to the bathroom and together with other passengers, they helped her to bring to the world her baby.

Captain Chris Nyegiven the situation they were experiencing to allow the woman to receive the necessary treatment, she decided to land at the airport of Pensacolain Florida, just for the mother and her baby.

I’m leaving by plane: the post of the same airline

Fortunately, once on land, all the doctors and hospital staff arrived. In fact the mother and the newborn were hospitalized in the hospital and the rest of the passengers could continue travel. On social media, they wrote:

The whole crew did a great job. I am amazed at the teamwork that went into delivering a baby in an airplane toilet.

The airline also stated that the baby’s middle name is Sky, precisely because of the unsolved conditions in which he was born. In the post published on Facebook, they never published his gender and first name, for reasons of privacy.