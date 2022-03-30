In Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, a woman who was seven months pregnant was found on March 13 in her home with a machete in her hand and bloodstained. on the spot too the lifeless body of her husband was found, who had been decapitated.

Carmela Jolomna Yat told the authorities that arrested her that her husband Julio Cucul arrived at her home in a state of alcohol intoxication, threatened her with a machete and forced her to have sexual relations. Then she attacked him.

When she was detained, she was examined by doctors, who identified injuries to various parts of her body.

In addition, the television channel ‘Telediario’ reported that “there are hospital reports of Carmela due to physical attacks by her partner. Even the community where they lived was aware that Julio Cucul assaulted her”.

Hearing the screams of the couple, the neighbors of the sector approached the house to see what was happening. Finding Carmela Yat covered in blood, they decided to hand her over to the authorities.

Despite the fact that the court ruling declared that the woman was acting in self-defense, her neighbors expelled her from the community.

According to the digital portal ‘Línea Directa’, they do not consider that justice has been done in the case, so she was permanently and permanently expelled.

Carmela Yat’s defense, in charge of the Institute of Public Criminal Defense (IDPP), presented evidence that showed that a cycle of domestic violence was being lived in her house, which her older children were also witnesses to.

“It was understood that it was in legitimate defense and that her children’s lives and hers were in danger,” said Fernando Roata, coordinator of the IDPP.

“El Heraldo” from Mexico reported that she and the children she had with the deceased were taken to a care center and that Carmela will receive the necessary care to give birth in the next few months.

