Recently, artificial intelligence technology has grown significantly, so you can already see programs creating scripts for movies and even musical compositions within a certain tone metric. And although sometimes this helps to fulfill certain heavy tasks, there are also certain errors that trigger misunderstandings.

As recently reported, a 32-year-old woman known as Poorcha Woodruff, who by the way is already months pregnant, has been briefly apprehended by the Detroit police for robbery and carjacking. This happened just before she left to drop her children off at school, with a group of uniformed men waiting outside the house.

Thus, the woman was detained for 11 hours at the police station, commenting the following:

I was having contractions in the holding cell. My back was sending me sharp pains. I was having spasms. I think he was probably having a panic attack. She was suffering, sitting on those concrete benches.

After being released on bail, the woman has announced that she was released on a large bail and has launched a lawsuit against the court, since it would be an unjustified arrest by the authorities. And it is that they found her location not exactly because they had her photo, but because of an artificial intelligence that identified her as the culprit with facial recognition.

For now, this lawsuit is on its way and is not over. The worst thing is that it is not the first time that this type of error has been made.

Via: New York Times

Editor’s note: The problem with this type of detail is that sometimes the technology has worked, but it is not ruled out that there are some failures. It will be a matter of continuing to improve all these details.