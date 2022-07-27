Mum is always mum, even when it is not a human mum, but an animal. She left everyone speechless at the act of pregnant sow jumping out of the truck in order to save the life of her cubs. They were in trouble and in danger and it is every mother’s job to keep their children away from suffering.

Rita, this is the name of the animal, was on board a moving truck on a highway in California, in the United States of America. He was on his way to the slaughterhouse, towards certain death from eating pork, when something extraordinary happened.

Suddenly, just before ending up in the slaughterhouse, the pregnant sow was rescued by kindhearted people who decided to help her out and change her life forever. They took her to a kennel and here she gave birth to 14 little pigs, all pink and adorable.

According to the witnesses, the sow, still pregnant with her 14 cubs, would have tried everything to save them and herself, forcing the metal gate of the truck and throwing herself from the moving vehicle. The animal then landed on a meadow along the road.

To save her, the animal control agents who first rescued her, also given her delicate condition, and took her to a kennel, where volunteers and veterinarians treated her, fed her and waited for her to give birth to her 14 puppies.

Photo source from Pixabay

Pregnant sow jumps out of the truck to rescue the puppies she is carrying

Rita and her puppies are doing well and are now in an animal sanctuary, Animal Place in Grass Valley, California.

Photo source from Pixabay

Here the volunteers host and take care of animals rescued from the street, which can thus return to live a dignified life.