BUENOS AIRES — The passengers drifted away until only the pregnant women remained at passport control. Among them was Maria Konovalova, who was 26 weeks pregnant, she told immigration officials last month. She was sent to meet other pregnant Russians in a common area of ​​the Buenos Aires airport, where jokes were told to calm her nerves. Konovalova was detained for 24 hours until a judge ordered the release of the six women.

Since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Russians have arrived in Argentina with a baby on the way. They do not need a visa to enter. And once they give birth, their children are Argentine citizens, giving parents the right to permanent residency and a fast track to a new passport.

“When I found out I was having a boy, I said: ‘I have to move, I don’t want him to become cannon fodder in that country,’” said Konovalova, 25, of St. Petersburg.

Some 4,500 Russians arrived in January, four times as many as last January, though it is not clear how many were pregnant women. Two major Buenos Aires hospitals say Russians delivered between 25 and 45 percent of the babies born in their maternity wards in December and January.

Argentine companies are marketing the birth of children in the country as a path to citizenship. The RU Argentina website offers a package that includes translators, Spanish lessons and permanent residency for parents for $15,000.

Florencia Carignano, Argentina’s director of migration, believes that most Russian women expecting babies do not intend to live in Argentina, but are looking for a passport that allows them to enter more than 170 countries visa-free and obtain a valid US visa. for up to 10 years. Currently, Russians can enter 87 countries without a visa. Her department is taking a closer look at the Russians, canceling the permanent residences of those who spend a lot of time outside of Argentina.

But for Pavel Kostomarov, an acclaimed Russian film director, getting passports meant protecting his family. He emigrated last May with his wife, Maria Rashka, a film production designer. Fearing for his safety because of his support for an Opposition politician, they fled Moscow and eventually reached Buenos Aires. His daughter, Alexandra, was born in August.

“The Russians are looking for where to escape,” said Kostomarov, 47. “We do not want to be part of the aggression. It is very shameful”. His plan, he said, is to stay in Argentina.

In Buenos Aires, the new Russian presence is noticeable in Palermo, a fashionable neighborhood, and Recoleta, a luxury neighborhood, where many have settled. Russian is often heard on the street, and local hospitals have signs in Cyrillic script.

The Times spoke to 10 families with young children or a baby on the way. Many are taking Spanish classes. They are looking for work or working remotely.

Irina Bugaeva, 31, and her husband, Aisen Sergeev, 32, are Yakuts, indigenous to northern Russia. When President Vladimir V. Putin announced the mobilization of soldiers in September, they feared that Sergeev would be recruited. His son, Duolan, was born in November and they have been living off savings and money Sergeev earns from independent film production contracts. They also have a 5-year-old daughter, Leia.

“I really want to go home, but it is not our home anymore,” Bugaeva said.

Konovalova, who works as an English tutor, joined an anti-war demonstration outside the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires on the first anniversary of the invasion last month. After her experience at the airport, she worried that she would be unwanted in her new home. She concentrated on getting an apartment, finding a hospital, and waiting for her husband, Yuriy, who arrived two weeks after her. Initially, her plan had been to come for the baby’s passport and go her way. But now they intend to see what Argentina has to offer.

“It’s about looking for life, with a capital T,” Konovalova said. “In Russia, it’s not about life, it’s about surviving.”

