Tour operators began to lure pregnant Russian women with citizenship in Chile

Pregnant Russian women began to be lured by citizenship to one country in South America – Chile. Reported on May 10 Telegram-Travel News channel.

It is specified that Russian tour operators began to massively provide tours to Chile to Russian women in late pregnancy. Thus, children born in the country will immediately receive citizenship of the republic. The popularity of the South American country has increased when Argentina has tightened control over the entry of pregnant women from Russia.

Travel companies offer assistance with paperwork and obtaining a passport. These services will cost around a million rubles.

On February 14, it became known about the beginning of the first mass checks in Argentina due to the increased flow of pregnant Russian women into the country in June last year. The country’s authorities fear that this may be related to human trafficking.

Earlier, the head of the migration service of Argentina, Florencia Carignano, said that fraudsters lure pregnant Russian women into the country, offering them so-called travel packages for childbirth.