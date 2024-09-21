Shot: Pregnant woman in Russia has her face distorted after injections from a cosmetologist’s student

In Russia, a pregnant woman’s face became distorted after beauty injections costing 2,500 rubles. According to the victim, the injections were given to her by a cosmetologist’s student. This became known Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, the girl consulted with a gynecologist before the visit.

The services were provided using Refinex Botox, which has not been registered in Russia. The pregnant client noted that the next evening one corner of her lip began to droop, after which the situation began to worsen.

The girl went to a cosmetologist, who said that everything would go away in three weeks. However, there was no improvement.

After a month of showdowns, the girl got her money back, but her face remained distorted. Now the client is forced to go to microcurrent procedures and massages to get rid of the consequences.

