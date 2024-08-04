Rapper Cardi B posed in a bright red dress with a cutout along the chest and stomach

American hip-hop artist Cardi B posed in a body-baring outfit. The corresponding post was published on her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The pregnant celebrity posted photos in which she appeared in a long bright red dress with a cutout along the chest and stomach. Over the aforementioned outfit, the star wore a faux fur coat in the same color. In addition, she had her hair done up and bright makeup with graphic arrows.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” the rapper captioned the post.

In July, rapper Cardi B came to Disneyland with a bag worth a million rubles. The celebrity came to the amusement park, which is located in Paris, together with her daughter Kulture and her husband, musician Offset. The singer appeared in public in a dress with a floral print, holding a bag from the luxury brand Chanel in silver.