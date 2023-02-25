A pregnant accused of murder and imprisoned in Florida (United States) asks to be released because she says that her fetus is a person who is not accused of anything and, therefore, has the right to freedom, the baby’s lawyer declared on Thursday.

“The child had no say in the decision to jail the mother,” William Norris told AFP.

The unborn child has not been charged with any crime by the prosecutor and is illegally imprisoned: lawsuit

In July 2022, Natalia Harrell24 years old and about six weeks pregnant at the time, according to the lawsuit, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a woman to death while both were in an Uber vehicle.

Harrell had a gun in her bag and “feared for her life and that of her unborn child,” according to the text. “The unborn child has not been charged with any crime by the prosecutor” and is “illegally imprisoned,” the document argues, alleging that Harrell has not received the care necessary for his pregnancy.

Thus, the lawyer requests his release under the procedure of habeas corpus, that allows a detainee to challenge the sentence handed down against him, alleging that it was obtained in violation of his constitutional rights. “It’s interesting to see how society progresses,” Norris told AFP.

“People are beginning to recognize that an unborn child is a person. The case is reminiscent of a pregnant motorist who was cited by Texas police for driving in a shared lane, and who last year argued that her fetus counted as passenger.

These cases occur after the Supreme Court of the United States will annul the Roe V. Wade sentence in June 2022which guaranteed the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy at the federal level, leaving the decision in the hands of each state.

Although not a direct result of this decision, the lawsuit by Harrell, who is now about eight months pregnant, is “a consequence” of it, William Norris acknowledged.