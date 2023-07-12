During the night of July 7, 2023, the young Justine Wallace was murdered in the middle of an argument in the United States.

According to reports from Alabama state authorities, the young woman was pregnant and was holding a little girl who was about to have a birthday in her arms, when another woman activated a firearm and shot her twice.

The victim was arguing with Aaniyah Snowden, 21, because, apparently, the same man was the father of her children.

Following the impacts, Justine was quickly taken to a Birmingham city hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

For their part, the Police arrested Snowden in record time and was transferred to the Jefferson County jail without bail. There, she will wait to be prosecuted.

Friends and family gathered on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of Sky, the youngest with Justine, with images showing balloons, gifts, juice and photos of her mother.The party was about to be canceled due to the events of Friday, but Justina’s friends believe that it is what she would have wanted for her daughter.

Charkelia Parker, a friend of the victim, told the American media TO THE that: “Justina did everything in a big way and we are trying to keep it that way. We are trying to keep them upbeat. It’s basically about the kids right now.”

