Serious episode in Lake, pregnant mother beaten by two criminals on the driveway: they left with their son in the car

An episode that is truly incredible took place last Thursday February 23, in Lake County, in Libertyville, Illinois. A young one pregnant mom 34-year-old, as soon as she got home she was joined by two men, who beat her to steal her car.

The woman is now in evidence state of shock and is hospitalized. The child abandoned in the street by thieves, he now appears to be in good health.

It all happened on the evening of Thursday 23 Februaryin the driveway of the family home. The young mother, who was with her two children, had just parked his car.

Once she got off, she managed to bring in her eldest son, while the 2-year-old younger one was waiting for his return by car. However, it was just as the woman was returning to him that it happened the unthinkable.

Two men in a BMW have arrived and are stop behind his car. Once they got off they went to their mother and got her beaten. They have it thrown to the ground and beaten with bare hands.

The purpose of these criminals was precisely to steal them his Volkswagen Atlas. In fact, once they succeeded in their goal they immediately left, leaving the woman to Earth.

Pregnant mother beaten: thieves took away her son

However, the thieves hadn’t taken into account the possibility that the car was also inside the car son of two years. For this, a few meters after the house, they have it abandoned on a busy street.

Fortunately, some passers-by witnessed the scene and immediately intervened to help him. They alerted the police who arrived at the scene and transported him to a safe place.

The mother, pregnant at sixth monthnow it is hospitalized in the hospital. Unfortunately, because of what she has been through she is still distraught and very scared. The child, on the other hand, fortunately did not suffer serious consequences from the incident. Law enforcement officers are working to find those responsible.