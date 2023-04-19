Two-year-old girl spills popcorn on plane, pregnant mom forced to pick it up: ‘Humiliated’

A mother, five months pregnant, traveling by plane with her two daughters aged 2 and 5 she felt humiliated after being forced to clean up her little girls’ spilled popcorn with a wet wipe. The story was told by country singer Jessie James Decker who posted an Instagram story telling what happened to her sister Sidney Rae Bass.

Pregnant mom forced to clean up 2-year-old daughter’s dropped popcorn from plane. “Crying, Humiliated, Exhausted”

“My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united. As you know, she is five months pregnant, she is at high risk and she is also traveling alone with her two small girls. Blaire (the youngest) accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle and a flight attendant approached Sydney with a trash bag and a wet towel, telling her the captain wants Sydney to clean up every crumb“, wrote Jessie James Decker. “My poor sister is on all fours, crying in the hallway, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Well done, United Airlines!”, the singer’s words.

Sydney’s husband, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass, also posted about the incident on Twitter Sunday. “The @united flight attendant just arranged for my 22 weeks pregnant wife traveling with two girls ages 5 and 2 to get on her knees to pick up the popcorn my youngest daughter dropped. You are making a fool of me?”.

