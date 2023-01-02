Jessica Boesmiller fought as hard as she could for her children, but the monster got the better of them. The husband spread the sad news

This mom’s story moved the whole world. Jessica Boesmiller she discovered she had a very rare eye cancer while pregnant with her twins. Unfortunately, in the end, she didn’t make it.

An agony that began in 2017, shortly after discovering she was pregnant again. The doctors’ diagnosis turned her whole life upside down and that of her family. But Jessica Boesmiller has never given up and she has fought with all his might only for her children and her husband.

She started responding well to treatment and the doctors were very positive, she was on the road to recovery. They submitted it to two surgeries. The first to remove the eye and the second to prepare it for an eye prosthesis. The latter helped her lead an almost normal life.

Local authorities became concerned when this mum’s eye melanoma was also diagnosed 12 other people residing in the same area. It is an ocular melanoma that usually affects 5 out of 1 million people.

This led to a law enforcement funded search to find the it causes of eye cancer concentrated in one area.

The death of Jessica Boesmiller

For years, Jessica has fought with all her might, but last Tuesday her husband released the sad news.

Jessica spread her wings today, walked away surrounded by a loving family, who watched over her all night long. She had accepted her fate.

In recent weeks, he had chosen to leave the hospital and spend his last days with his family. The doctors had told her that there was nothing more to do. And without letting her children understand anything, she spent whole days playing with them, building wonderful memories that will bring forever in their hearts.

The entire community has embraced the affection of this family, even though the inhabitants are very worried about the spread of eye cancer. They demand answersbut the search has not yet revealed anything.