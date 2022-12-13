Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Pregnant minor gave birth in a vehicle after being rejected at a medical center

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in World
Minor gives birth in a vehicle

According to the information of the relatives, she was rejected at a medical center

According to information from relatives, she was rejected at a medical center

The minor tried to be treated at a care center but was referred to another entity.

According to reports, the less than 15 years she was about to lose the baby and put her life at risk after being rejected from the Boca del Río General Hospital in
Mexico.

The parents of the minor assured the local media that the young woman was referred to the General Hospital of Boca del Ríola 8 and a half months pregnant and that in this institution they denied him care.

Subsequently, the family moved to the Red Cross, but they did not know that it was no longer in operation, so they had to go by vehicle to a third health center.

The minor of 15 years she went into labor in the middle of the roadwhere she had to be attended by members of the Boca del Río Civil Protection and Conurbated Firefighters who attended the birth in the back seat of the vehicle.

Finally, mother and son were transferred to the Veracruz Children’s Hospital, where they are stable.

The authorities have not ruled on the lack of care for the minor at the first health center.

According to data from the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Population and Migration, Alejandro Encinas Rodríguez, in Mexico pregnancies between 15 and 19 years of age total 364,537 cases per year.

